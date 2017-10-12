LAHORE - Heads of mainstream religious parties are meeting in Islamabad today to discuss possibilities of election alliance.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s JUI-F has invited the JI chief Sirajul Haq, JUI-S head Maulana Samiul Haq, JUP president Pir Ijaz Hashmi, Islami Tehreek head Allama Sajid Naqvi and Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith chief Professor Sajid Mir in the federal capital for discussion.

All the parties were the part of Muttahida Majlise Amal which was formed during General Parvez Musharraf’s tenure. The MMA, however, dissolved before 2008 general election due to differences between the JUI-F and Jamaat-e-Islami. It is likely that all heads of the six parties will participate in the meeting.

“We feel an urge of unity among the religious parties when we hold dialogue with their leaders on direction of Maulana Fazlur Rehman. The meeting is continuation of the deliberations among the leaders of the parties,” JUI-F deputy secretary general Maulana Amjad Khan said.