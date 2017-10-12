AHMEDPUR EAST-The Punjab government has released more Rs74 million for the revamping of Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, said Medical Superintendent Dr Aurangzeb Malik.

Talking to newsmen in his office, he said that earlier the Health Department had released Rs142 million for the purpose. Dr Aurangzeb further said that till now, the Health Department had provided a total of Rs216 million grant for the upgradation of THQ Hospital of Ahmedpur East. He thanked Secretary Primary Health Care Punjab Ali Jan for taking interest as he had visited THQ Hospital twice to monitor the implementation of the plan.

To a question, the MS said that health department has appointed seven women medical officers at THQ Hospital who were selected by Punjab Public Service Commission. He revealed that due to increasing number of patients, he has requested Secretary Primary Health Care Punjab for the posting of three general surgeons, three gynecologist child specialists, 20 operation theater assistants, 10 ward boys, 10 midwives and 30 staff nurses.

To another query, the medical superintendent said that 15th of January 2017 has been fixed for the completion of revamping of THQ Hospital by the Health Department.

COMPENSATED: The Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has provided 183 cheques worth Rs1 million each for deceased persons's heirs and 57 cheques worth Rs500,000 each for injured people of Ahmedpur East oil tanker incident.

These are being are being distributed to on daily basis. OGRA has given Rs one million to each heir of the deceased and Rs0.5 million to each injured as compensation. Assistant Commissioner Chaudhry Tayyab handed over 25 cheques to injured persons in his office. Assistant Executive Director of OGRA team Naseer Ahmed, account executive Sayyad Ali, Naib Tehsildar Chaudhry Muhammad Qasim, Shahzad and Babar Warraich were also present.