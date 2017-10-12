Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senator Aitzaz Ahsan denounced the diatribe of PML-N leader Captain (r) Safdar at Ahmdis and said it was an attempt to target the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in cover of such incendiary issues.

Talking to media outside the Parliament House, PPP senator said that Capt Safdar apparently pointed out army chief in his speech and it was condemnable.

“Armed forces are rendering numerous sacrifices in defence of Pakistan as Pakistan Army is busy in war against terrorism,” he said.

Aitzaz mentioned that Army Chief was fighting against the enemies of Islam; however, Capt Safdar was assailing him.

On October 10, Captain Safdar, who is former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law, criticised the renaming of Quaid-e-Azam University’s (QAU) physics centre after Professor Dr Abdus Salam, the country’s first Nobel laureate — the grounds for the lawmaker’s objections being the scientist’s Ahmadi faith.

“These people [Ahmadis] are a threat to this country, its constitution and ideology. This situation is heading towards a dangerous point,” said Safdar in his diatribe against the community.

Pakistan was created with an ideology to protect the finality of Prophethood [Khatm-i-Naboowat] so Islam is practiced here, the PML-N leader said.