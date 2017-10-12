ISLAMABAD - The PPP-led opposition parties in the Senate defeated the government on Wednesday by adopting a resolution stating that a person who cannot become a member of the parliament should not "become an office-bearer of any political party".

The resolution, presented by PPP's Senator Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan, pointed out that an un-elected person who has given up Pakistani citizenship, who is declared to be of an unsound mind or disqualified from holding public office by a court, cannot become the head of a party and take decisions.

The parliament, thus, is "exposed to becoming hostage to a person who himself is barred from entering it," the resolution states.

Leader of the House Senator Raja Zafarul Haq said that a bill regarding the issue had already passed from the Senate, so bringing a new resolution on the issue same is inappropriate.

Law Minister Zahid Hamid also opposed the resolution being put up for debate and said that every person should have the right to choose whoever they want as their leader.

The resolution passed with 52 senators voting in its favour and 28 against it.

Later, Federal Minister for Climate Change Mushahidullah Khan, while speaking on a point of order, asked the PPP as why they have forgoten founder of their party and late Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto by bringing the resolution which negates the PPP policy.

He was of the view that late Prime Minister had struck down the law introduced by a military dictator, so why they have forgotten their leader.

He said the legislation passed by the parliament was aimed to strike down the law introduced by another military dictator.

Mushahidullah Khan also pointed out that Uzair Baloch, Chairman of Karachi-based banned organisation Peoples Aman Committee made a statement under section 164 of the CRPC before a judge of High Court that he had committed several murders in Karachi on the instructions of former president Asif Ali Zardari.

The minister’s remarks prompted sharp reaction from the PPP members and started contesting with him.

Last month, the Senate defeated an amendment to the Elections Act 2017 with a single vote margin, paving the way for Nawaz Sharif to return as the president of PML-N after he was disqualified by the Supreme Court from becoming a member of the parliament.

The Bill was also passed by the National Assembly with amendments, and was dually signed by the President Mamnoon Hussain and is being implemented.

The House prorogued sine die.