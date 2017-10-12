SADIQABAD-The alleged indifference on the part of public representatives and departments concerned has left the main city roads in deteriorated condition.

Renowned industrialist and member of RY Khan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ch Mazhar Mehmood Sattar said that the roads including Tillu, Minthar, Jamaluddin Wali and Bhong roads are in dilapidated condition. He said the roads are causing multiple problems for the transporters who use the roads for transportation of cotton and sugarcane crops across the country. "Every year, we pay tax for using roads but the administration and public representatives have never bothered to take any step for their repair," he regretted. He flayed the government for denying 1 million Sadiqabadians' right to live a respectable life as they lack basic facilities. He demanded the public representatives and departments concerned to ensure repair to these roads, warning that people from all adjacent villages will be forced to stage protest otherwise.

JUI-F PLEDGE: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) office-bearers vowed to spare no effort to protect Khatme Nabuwat clause in Election Bill or Constitution from any amendment.

During a meeting here, they said that they are ready to sacrifice their lives for the protection of Khatme Nabuwat clause. They said that those who dared to introduce amendment to Khatme Nabuwat clause must be unveiled and held accountable. They added that they would not let anyone conspire against Khatme Nabuwat law. They demanded the government form a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to find out the culprit behind the conspiracy to amend finality of Prophethood clause. They said that Pakistan ideology is based on Khatme Nabuwat.

JUI Tehsil Ameer Qari Shahid Mehmood, General Sectary Hafiz Saeed Mustafa, Joint Sectary Qari Ismail Farooqi and others attended the meeting.