ISLAMABAD - The LNG corruption scandal Wednesday once again echoed in the federal capital as Awami Muslim League President Sheikh Rasheed alleged that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was involved in corruption of nearly Rs200 billion in the deal.

“If Hudaibiya is the mother of corruption than LNG corruption scandal is its grandmother,” Rasheed said, while addressing a press conference here.

Presenting the copy of the LNG contract with Qatar, he said that corruption had been done in the LNG accord and the prime minister of the country was part of the deal.

“LNG deal involved Rs200 billion and Khaqan Abbasi, the then petroleum minister, is the integral part of the agreement,” Rasheed said.

The Supreme Court should take notice of the mega corruption case, he added.

Rasheed said that it was the right of 200 million Pakistanis to know the details of the LNG deal but nobody had access to it and there was no website that provided details of the contract.

“Khaqan Abbasi considered that no one could get the details of the LNG agreement but I have exposed it,” AML president claimed. “Now I need two to three top lawyers to pursue the case,” he maintained.

Rasheed said that Iran had brought the gas pipeline to the borders of Pakistan but the government had no courage to connect them to national transmission and was importing gas from Qatar.

He said that the LNG import from Qatar would destroy both the gas utility companies including the SSGC and the SNGPL.

Rasheed further said that the World Bank and the IMF had zero tolerance on money laundering, terrorism and corruption that was why they had refused to accept Ishaq Dar as a credible finance minister.

“Prime Minister Abbasi has less than 10 days to appoint a new finance minister,” he added. Rasheed said that son of Shehbaz Sharif had supplied gas to his residence in Doonga Gali.

“On the one hand, the old BMW cars of the Sharif family kids are being sold for Rs15 million but on the other hand a PIA aeroplane is being sold for Rs7 million,” he said. Rasheed said, “These people are involved in embezzling billions of taxpayers’ money,”

Replying a query, he said that under Article 190 of the constitution, the army was subservient to the judiciary.

Rasheed also submitted copy of the LNG deal with National Assembly speaker but could not get the chance to speak on the issue.

It is pertinent to mention that Rasheed has already submitted a reference against Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to the Election Commission of Pakistan.