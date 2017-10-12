SIALKOT-Govt Postgraduate College of Commerce, Sialkot Fort has been suffering the shortage of classrooms and teaching staff thereby affecting the future of the students.

Due to the shortage, the results of the college are not satisfactory. The collage is located at the historical Sialkot Fort.

According to the college management, there are only nine teachers for more than 850 students, as these students are forced to get education in the only 10 classrooms.

The management added that there was no teacher for the B Com and M Com classes and the teachers of the I Com have to teach the higher classes of B Com and M Com due to which the students have been suffering great ordeal.

The college management claimed that the situation has repeatedly brought into the notice of the high-ups of the Colleges Department but to no avail.

The social, religious, educational, business and political circles of Sialkot have expressed grave concern over the critical situation. They urged Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Commissioner Gujranwala Division Capt (r) Muhammad Asif and Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Farrukh Naveed to take note of the miserable condition in the large interest of the students.

FIA NABS HUMAN TRAFFICKER

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) raided a den along the banks of the River Chenab and arrested a notorious human trafficker.

The FIA has also recovered as 16 Pakistani passports of different people from the possession of accused Tanveer. The accused was sending the local people abroad illegally after getting big amounts by showing them the golden dreams of their lucid future in abroad. FIA has sent the accused behind bars after registering a case.