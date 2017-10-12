ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Wednesday ordered suspension of a junior officer over the absence of ministers and secretary interior from the National Assembly during question hour.

The members expressed annoyance after they found no official from the Ministry of Interior to answer supplementary questions.

There were more than two dozen questions related to the Ministry of Interior during the question hour.

During a regular business day, first hour is dedicated for the questions of the parliamentarians, except on Tuesdays. Parliamentarians submit their questions in a written format to the secretariat 15 days earlier from the start of the session.

After balloting certain number of questions are selected and sent to relevant ministries and their replies are provided to lawmakers and journalists in printed form, on daily basis, during the session.

In order to have more clarity on the issue, the lawmakers further probe relevant ministries, during the question hour.

Once considered most important part of a business day, question hour has become a mere fruitless exercise due to absence of relevant ministers and officials.

Despite severe warnings from the speaker, deputy ministers and secretaries do not come to the parliament and do not submit replies.

“Neither Ministry of Interior submitted replies nor any official bothered to attend the meeting, even the parliamentary secretary is absent, it is an insult to the parliament”, said Murtaza Javed Abbasi.

On the protest of lawmakers, the deputy speaker ordered to suspend a junior officer- SO Council Branch of the Ministry of Interior, surprising many.

The SO Council Branch in every ministry is responsible to liaison between his office and the Parliament. Why a liaison officer was made a scapegoat instead of the secretary or the joint secretary, many asked. Abbasi’s orders were contrary to the recent rulings of his boss, Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq.

Sadiq in a similar situation recently, ordered the ministries to ensure presence of at least an official of joint secretary-level. Sheikh Aftab told the house that the secretaries sent letters to all concerning but they did not showed up, which was condemnable.

The entry of newly-appointed State Minister for Interior Tallal Chaudhry in the hall diffused the tension a bit.

He clarified that the minister was out of station and he would answer all the questions soon.

Chaudhry did not reveal why secretary and other top officials of the Ministry of Interior were absent.

Arshad Mirza the former secretary (petroleum) and mastermind of the LNG deal is presently the secretary interior.

Mirza was removed from petroleum, early this year, reportedly, over not providing domestic gas connections despite several directions from former PM Nawaz Sharif’s office.

After a brief stint in Safron, Mirza was appointed secretary interior soon after former petroleum Minister Khaqan Abbasi took oath as prime minister.

Mirza was also absent from Senate Standing Committee on Interior meeting where three important legislation were discussed.

The Senate Secretariat said in a hand out, “Secretary Interior's absence in the meeting was noticed and it was warned if he doesn’t ensure his presence in next meetings, the committee will proceed with sending a notice”.