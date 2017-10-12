FAISALABAD/SADIQBAD-Speakers at a seminar called for the implementation of the golden principles of Islam in our lives for developing a society based on tolerance, brotherhood, forgiveness and patience.

The seminar on Seeratun Nabi ( Peace Be Upon Him) was jointly arranged by Department of Islamic Studies and Department of Humanities and Linguistics, University of Agriculture Faisalabad. It was addressed by Mufti Muhammad Zahid as key speaker while Mufti Muhammad Farooq was the guest of honour. Dean Faculty of Sciences Dr Muhammad Asghar Bajwa, Dr Shazia Ramazan and Lecturer Rana Kashif also spoke on the occasion.

Mufti Zahid stressed a need for promoting the culture of unity and tolerance in the society to fight the common challenges of Muslim world. He said we should get the guideline from the life of last and final Prophet (PBUH) and follow in his footprints to become a good Muslim and get the Nijat at the Day of Judgment. He said the life of Last and Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) gives us the guidance to give respect to others and spread the harmony in the society. He said that people embraced Islam due to preaching with soft words and the religion was not spread with sword.

Mufti Farooq urged the people to iron out differences for a peaceful society. He said the life of last and Holy Prophet is the complete guidance. He said that some miscreants were tarnishing the image of Islam. He said there is a dire need to promote harmony, forgiveness, patience and brotherhood as per injection of Islam keeping in view that tolerance is declining in the society.

Dr Muhammad Asghar urged the people to spend the lives as per injunctions of Quran and Sunnah, which give a message of love for humanity. He said that peace of mind is in following the principal of Islam. He stressed upon the need to understand the Quran and Sunnah and read it on a daily bases.

WITHDRAWAL OF AMEND BIG SUCCESS: Jamiat Ulema Pakistan (JUP) Punjab President Noor Ahmed Sial called the restoration of Khatme Nabuwat clause a big success for Muslims.

Talking to media here, he supported resignation demand of Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif from the responsible minister. All the parliamentary parties are also responsible for this negligence, he added. He said that Khatme Nabuwat is the base of Islam and no government would be allowed to amend the clauses of finality of prophethood either in Election Bill or Constitution. All the culprits behind this conspiracy must be unveiled, he demanded. He criticized the liberal and secular segments of society to promote western agendas in Pakistan. He said there is no space for secularism in Pakistan. The entire nation is united to protect ideology of the country, he added.

Maulana Abdul Aziz, Khalifa Ghulam Mohiyuddin, Allama Ghulam Yaseen, Qari Ibrahim Qadri were present on the occasion.

OFFICIAL CAUGHT RED-HANDED: A team of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) caught a Highway Police inspector red-handed taking bribe on Talu Road here the other day.

According to the ACE source, Shagufta Bibi filed a petition in RY Khan District and Sessions court against Inspector Arshad. She accused Arshad of demanding Rs13,000 as bribe from her for performing official work. The district and session judge ordered the officials concerned action against the accused. A civil judge and local magistrate Adil Anees flanked by an ACE team raided the spot and caught Arshad red-handed taking bribe. The ACE team arrested the accused and registered a case against him.