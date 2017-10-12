HAFIZABAD-The employees of Water Management Department observed complete strike and took out a rally to protest against the termination of hundreds of workers and non-regularization of others.

Led by District President of the employees association Aamir Shahzad, the protestors raised slogan against the government and later demonstrated in front of DC office. The officer-bearers said that the contractual employees of the department have been serving for the past 13 years but despite repeated protests and repeated promises by the department their services were not being regularised and instead more than 500 employees have been dismissed in the Punjab, which, they said, is tantamount to economic murder of the employees.

They demanded reinstatement of dismissed employees and regularisation of services of contractual employees without any further delay otherwise they would be constrained to resort to indefinite strike and also to besiege the Punjab Assembly.

Meanwhile, the dwellers of Mohallah Sherpura near Public Park have expressed their resentment over the apathetic attitude of the sanitary staff of the Municipal Committee for piling up filth and garbage near the Public Park and Girls Higher Secondary School located in the locality. They said that the foul smell emanating from the unauthorised garbage dump is causing mental agony and also spreading several diseases. They called upon the MC Chairman to ensure speedy removal of the piles of garbage and filth to provide relief to them. They also appealed to the Chairman to ensure desalting of the open drains and also depute more scavengers to improve hygienic conditions in the locality.

SUICIDE: A young villager in Vanike Tarar has committed suicide by swallowing wheat preservative pills due to his strained relations with his wife. According to police source, deceased Zahid and his wife often quarrel due to some domestic affairs and they were not on good terms. On the day, the couple exchanged harsh words which further perturbed the deceased, who decided to put an end to his life by taking poisonous tablets. He died before any medical aid could be made available to his. The police have shifted the dead body to the city morgue and are investigating.

ACCUSED REMANDED: The Daska City police have sent the main accused Umer Ahmed on two-week judicial remand to Sialkot district in a famous case of killing two officials of wildlife department on September 20,2017.

Police produced the accused Umer Ahmed before the local court in this famous double murder case and court ordered the Daska police to send the accused to Sialkot district jail on judicial remand. According to the FIR (No. 802/2017), lodged under sections 302, 353 and 34 PPC lodged at Daska City police station by Inspector Talib Hussain (Divisional Incharge Wildlife Department).

, the accused Umer Ahmed has shot dead Wildlife Department's Inspector Manzur Ahmed and watcher constable Mushtaq Bhatti for halting him to do hunting of the prohibited birds in Daska city's congested Jamshaid Road locality on September 20,2017 (three weeks ago). Local senior police officials claimed that further investigations were under way, in this regard.