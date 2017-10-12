KASUR-Students of Govt Colleges for Boys and Women lack clean potable water facility as water coolers installed at both the institutions have been out of order since long.

Talking to The Nation, students of the Govt College for Boys said that water coolers at the institution have not been functioning since long. They said no step has so far been taken for their rehabilitation. Water tanks in the college have not been cleaned for a long time which, students regretted, has forced them to drink contaminated water.

Same is the case at Govt College for Girls where girl students get no other choice but to drink polluted water. The girl students told The Nation that water coolers at the college has bee lying non-functional since long. They regretted that they have to go outside school to get potable water. They said that they complained the authorities concerned about the issue several times but in vain. They demanded Deputy Commissioner Saira Khan and chief executive officer of district education authority look into the matter and resolve their problem.