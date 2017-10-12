Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal says that it’s tragic to see hate speech against minorities in the National Assembly.

Earlier former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law, Pakistan Muslim League –Nawaz leader Captain Safdar ® stated that he will bring a bill in National Assembly to stop Ahemdis from becoming top officers in Pakistan Army. He also criticized the step to name Physics department of Quaid-e-Azam University after Dr. Abdus Salam who was also a Ahmedi.

To which Interior Minister tweeted saying,

“It is tragic to see hate speech against minorities in National Assembly. We believe in inclusive Pakistan. Pakistan respects all minorities.”

It is tragic to see hate speech against minorities in National Assembly. We believe in inclusive Pakistan. Pakistan respects all minorities. — Ahsan Iqbal (@betterpakistan) October 11, 2017





Capt. Safdar’s remarks have received a severe backlash on social media while the religious faction is praising him.