A woman was wounded after being attacked with sharp edged weapon by unknown miscreants in Lahore on Thursday.

Police said that an unidentified motorcyclist wearing helmet attacked a woman with sharp edged weapon in a private housing society in Chouhang area of the provincial capital.

The woman, identified as Shakeela, 45, sustained wounds in leg and back in the attack and was shifted to hospital for treatment.

The wounded woman told police that she had returned from Saudi Arabia some five days earlier for wedding of her son and hasn’t enmity with anyone and she didn’t want any legal proceeding.

However, the police after registering a case against unknown attacker into the incident have started the investigation.