ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has rejected reports about a proposed amendment to the Press Council of Pakistan Ordinance to regulate the print media, terming it a conspiracy against her office.

She also said that a formal inquiry has been ordered with a time-line of three days to find the real culprits who were trying to create rift between the government and the media. She minced no words in saying that the accused would not be excused.

Earlier, the information secretary constituted an inquiry committee to investigate the ‘false’ letters attributed to the minister and her office.

According to media reports, the government (information ministry) is mulling over a proposal to establish the Pakistan Print Media Regulatory Authority (PPMRA) to regulate and control the print media while putting in place stringent and harsher laws in place.

The secretary information on Monday issued an official order and cleared the position of information minister on the issue and made two senior officers of the ministry, who had issued fake letters on behalf of the minister, as OSD, while suspending another officer.

The secretary also appointed the Director General External Publicity Wing as an inquiry officer to investigate the matter and submit a report within three days.

According to the official order available with The Nation, "it came to the notice of the information minister and the secretary that the subject news item (Pakistan Print Media Regularity Authority draft Ordinance, 2017) was published in the national press on Sunday, September 10, and subsequently discussed in various TV talk shows the same evening, whereas neither the minister of state, not the secretary was aware of any such proposal”.

The secretary official order said: “On Monday, September 11, when the undersigned called for the office file/record of the subject case, only one file was handed over to the undersigned bearing no-3 (3)/2017-P-II, with the subject titled "Request for Modify PCP Ordinance-2002 on the pattern of PEMRA Amendment Act, 2007". “It does not contain any noting portion, while contents in the file are as PEMRA Ordinance, 2002, PEMRA Ordinance, 2002, as amended but the PEMRA (Amendment) Act 2007, the copies of three letters issued by Mr Sadullah Mahar, Assistant Director International Publicity Wing bearing no. 3 (3)/2017-P-II dated July 26, 2017, August 04, 2017 and August 16, 2017, respectively.”

The official order said, “the undersigned has discussed the matter with the following officers of the Internal Publicity Wing, Mr Nasir Jamal, Director General, and Mr Tahir Hassan, Director, while Mr Sadullah Mahar, Assistant Director (P-II), has not attended office as yet (by 3 pm).”

“The undersigned has also telephonically spoken with Chairman Press Council of Pakistan Dr Sala-Uddin Mengal, who has stated that the subject case is an agenda item for a meeting of the PCP to be held today. He has been advised by the undersigned to drop this draft Pakistan Print Media Regularity Authority, 2017 and was intimated as consequence of the discussion during a meeting held in the Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage, on March 3, 2016, chaired by the Minister of State Information. However, there are no formal minutes of the meeting or instruction of the Minister of State available on record in this regard,” it said.

“The Minister of State was personally informed by the undersigned of these developments and she categorically denied having given any such instructions. She clarified that she had only advised the Chairman PCP, during the meeting of March 3rd, 2017, that in order to facilitate the media industry, she had proposed that the various regularity functions currently spread across other organizations of the Ministry of Information, like the press registrar office, Audit Bureau of Circulation (ABC) etc may be merged with the PCP, so that the PCP is able to provide a one window operation to the media industry in a more efficient manner. Mr. Nasir Jamal, DG IP also confirmed that Minister of State had only directed PCP to consider the emerging the functions of Press Registrar office and ABC with PCP for facilitation of the media industry, by providing more efficient and transparent system,” it said.

“The aforementioned situation has caused embarrassment to the ministry by creating an impression that the ministry was trying to tighten in any way the existing regularity framework for the print media. This is absolutely contradictory to the actual commitment of the present constitution of Pakistan. As an example, the recent enactment of the Right of Access to Information Bill 2017, is a proved thereof,” the official order said.

“Since the above incident is of a very serious nature, Mr. Shafqat Jalil, DG External Publicity Wing, is appointed as inquiry officer to conduct a fact finding inquiry into the matter and to fix responsibility on the concerned individuals, and to submit the report with three days positively,” the order said.

“Nasir Jamal, DG. IP Wing and Tahir Hassan, Director IP Wing are hereby made OSDs with immediate effect and until further orders, while Saadullah Mahar, Assistant Director, is suspended with immediate effect and till further orders. Further action in the matter shall be intimated after receipt of the fact finding report,” the official order said.

Talking to The Nation, PCP Chairman Mengal confirmed that the PCP has dropped the draft Pakistan Print Media Regularity Authority, 2017 on the instruction of Information Ministry. He said the senior official of information ministry conveyed him that no change will be allowed in press laws without the consultation of APNS, CPNE, and PFUJ.

Later, representatives of CPNE, APNE and PFUJ addressed a press conference at the National Press Club and thanked the prime minister and the information minister for ordering an inquiry against the officers.