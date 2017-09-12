Karachi - Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Monday stressed the need for collective efforts to persuade the youth against mingling with proscribed organisations.

Ahsan Iqbal lauded the efforts of law-enforcement agencies for exposing Ansar al Sharia and said that the PML-N government was strongly committed to effective implementation of National Action Plan (NAP).

Talking to media after offering Fateha and laying floral wreath at the Mazar-e-Quaid-e-Azam, referring to law and order situation in Karachi, he said that Pakistan Rangers, Sindh as well as Federal governments have through a unified approach restored normalcy and consequently the public confidence in Karachi situation.

“There is marked improvement in the situation with significant decline in the crime rates and incidence of terrorism,” he said.

He further said that a collective approach is being underway to address concerns about Ansarul Sharia and reported rise in the interest of local youth towards proscribed organisations.

He said that the country was currently exposed to several serious challenges and they were adopting all measures to counter it.

“Revision in educational curriculum of secondary and higher school levels are important in countering such trends and Higher Education Commission (HEC-Pakistan) and other institutions of higher education are on board to cope up with this situation,” he said ,adding, that a youth conference would also be held in Islamabad to listen to the concerns among youth.

He said that similar conferences would be held in other parts of the country to help start a culture of knowledge based capacity building and leadership skills among the young participants.

Reiterating that country has registered marked improvement in almost all spheres of life, he said that 10,000 mega-watts of electricity have been added to the national grid in past four years enabling many of the closed industrial units to resume at least one to two shifts.

This, he said has direct bearing on national economy with trickle down impact on the lives of people in general.

Taking a jibe at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan, Ahsan said that the World XI team should be welcomed in Pakistan.

He was indirectly referring to Khan's earlier criticism of some foreign players who played in the Pakistan Super League earlier this year.

In reply to a question, he said that Nawaz Sharif is in London to visit his ailing wife and not to undertake political activity.

Meanwhile, addressing the officers at Air War College on Internal Peace and Security Challenges, the Interior Minister said that overcoming of security challenges is essential for economic stability, which defines strength of the country.

He said that progress has been made in overcoming security challenges and it is high time now to sustain the progress.

“Federal and provincial governments should jointly work together to sustain this progress,” he said.

He emphasised the need for a strong counter narrative to stop onslaught by extremists and terrorists.

The Interior Minister pointed out that the government is taking all steps to tackle security challenges.

He lauded the efforts of all law-enforcement agencies and civilians for fighting war against terrorism.