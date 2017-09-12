PESHAWAR - Former president and Pakistan People’s Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari will visit Peshawar from September 15 to 17. It will be Zardari’s second visit to Peshawar in less than five-month as he had come to Peshawar in mid-May last. The party’s provincial leadership will welcome him upon his arrival. During his three-day visit, Asif Ali Zardari will meet people from different walks of life and also attend the wedding ceremony of the son of former federal minister Arbab Alamgir Khan and Asma Alamgir which is scheduled to take place on September 17.