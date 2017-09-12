At least 13 people died due to a collision between passenger van and a truck on motorway near Charki interchange, Rawalpindi.

According to details, after the accident, van caught fire resulting in deaths. The fire was however doused by fire brigade which reached at site along with Motorway police.

The van was going from Jhang to Rawalpindi, National Highway Authority spokesperson stated. The identities of dead are yet to be checked.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister has expressed his grief our the loss of lives and ordered to authorities to take immediate action on it.