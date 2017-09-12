SARGODHA- The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sargodha has announced the position holders of Higher Secondary School Certificate Part 1 and 11 Annual Examination, 2017.

According to BISE sources, Muneeba Amin (Roll No404005) of KCP Model GHSS Girote Chowk Joherabad district Khushab obtained first position with 1,042 marks. Safiullah of Punjab College Sargodha (Roll No.409083) got 1,038 marks and got second position. Ayesha Nofal of ILM College Sargodha secured third position with 1,037 marks. In Pre-Medical (Boys), Talha of Punjab College got first position with 1,033 marks. Tahir Raza of Punjab College got second position with 1,031 marks. M Talha of Punjab College obtained 1,025 marks for third position. Muneeba Amin remained first in the Pre-Medical (Girls), Ayesha Nofor second and Laiba Nadeem third position. Safiullah of Punjab College got first position in Pre-Engineering (Boys) group and Rizwan of Superior College second by taking 1,028 marks. Ramzan of Punjab College grabbed third position with 1024 marks.

Eman Fatima of Fouji Foundation School Khushab got first position with 1,027 marks, Syeda Shifa Binte Shariq second with 1025 marks while Aqsa Niazi of Govt College for Woman Bhakkar third position with 1017 marks.