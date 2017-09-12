President Mamnoon Hussain on Tuesday said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will bolster national economy and would prove to be a game changer for the whole region.

Addressing Pakistani community at Astana, he said Pakistan will become the most important country of the region after completion of the mega project.

He advised scientists to pay attention to agricultural research to enhance agriculture production. He said load-shedding will end by first quarter of next year in the country.

The president said Afghanistan issue can be solved through dialogue and not war.

He said that Pakistan will continue to help Afghan brethren for stability in Afghanistan.