LAHORE - Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmad and World XI captain Faf du Plessis hold the Independence Cup trophy during a ceremony at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium on Monday. A World XI squad comprising 13 players from seven top cricket-playing nations landed in the City amid massive security, with Pakistan hoping the tour will end years of international isolation.–Staff photo by Mohsin Raza (More pictures and stories on Page 20)
