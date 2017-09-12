ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) foreign funding case gave last chance to the party to submit relevant details till September 18th.

A five-member bench of the commission headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice (retired) Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan heard the case.

Advocate Saqlain Haider appeared as the PTI counsel.

At the outset of the hearing, the CEC said that the PTI considered election commission a “wrestling ring” and added that the ECP would deliver ruling without hearing any side by not issuing any notice from tomorrow.

“You people have been wasting our time for four years. You have been directed to submit party funding details today,” the CEC remarked.

In his response, the PTI counsel said that the “Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered to file details in two weeks’ time. Hence, we will file the details in that period.”

He also said that the IHC also ordered that the ECP would not share the details with anyone.

On this, the election commissioner said that any decision to share or not would be made only after the details were first submitted.

The chief election commissioner said that for the last four years, the time was being wasted.

He said that the commission had ordered the PTI in the last hearing to submit details of party foreign funding in next hearing, while giving the last chance.

Justice Sardar Raza said that the PTI had given assurance to submit details of foreign funding in Monday’s hearing.

He asked that what impression were they trying to create.

The PTI counsel, Saqlain Haider, said that the details of foreign funding would be submitted to the commission in two weeks.

Later, while talking to media outside the ECP, Akbar S Babar said that interestingly the PTI had asked to avoid sharing details of foreign funding documents with him as they were fully aware of him fully knowing about the “actual documents”.

He alleged that the PTI did not submit actual details of foreign funding and the papers submitted with the court were fake, incomplete and bogus.

Babar said that the PTI’s concerned office bearers abroad collected funds for the party such as Zulfiqar Khan and transferred them to Imran Khan through “hundi”.

He alleged the PTI did not submit details of party account in Royal Bank London and the transfer of funds to party leaders to Pakistan were through illegal means.

Babar also appealed for allowing him to appear before the Supreme Court to inform it of “actual facts”.

He expressed the hope that the commission would take strict action on the PTI’s response of not submitting the foreign funding details.

Babar alleged that specific accounts details were not included in the PTI’s audit report or in the PTI’s reply submitted with the court.

He also expressed the hope that the reference would come to its logical end within few weeks or months and there would be a historical decision.