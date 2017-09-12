NOORPUR THAL-The secret of development of country lies in education which is imparted by teachers who play a pivotal role in refurbishing and sharpening the abilities of individuals.

Tehsil In-charge of Govt Cluster Training Centre Malik Sultan Sikander stated while addressing a training workshop of the newly-recruited educators at Govt High School here the other day.

He urged the teachers to enhance their professional abilities. He said that Pakistan needs to increase its literacy rate which is very low to compete with the world.

On the occasion, District Training and Support Centre Khusha In-charge Muhammad Yaqoob, master trainers Hafiz Abdul Latif and Malik Maula Bakhsh Awan said no human being can make progress without education. They said education is the only mean to dealing with challenges i.e. poverty, unemployment and illiteracy. They added the teachers should spare not effort to educate their students.

DSJ releases 25 prisoners

GUJRANWALA-District and Sessions Judge Bushra Zaman visited the central jail and released 25 prisoners involved in petty cases.

She also inspected different barracks, jail kitchen, carpet factory, hospital, literacy centre and technical education centre in the jail and asked the prisoners about the problems.

Judicial magistrate Malik Ali Meeran also accompanied her while the jail superintendent briefed her about the facilities being provided for the prisoners.

The district judge directed the jail administration to ensure provision of facilities to the prisoners according to the jail manual. She also directed to create proper environment for the prisoners to learn useful skills so as to lead useful life after serving their term.