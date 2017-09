Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has left Tehran for a day-long visit to Turkey, reported Radio Pakistan.



During the visit, he will call on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim.

He will also hold bilateral meeting with his Turkish counterpart.

The two sides would review bilateral relations and regional issues including Afghanistan, grave human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir, atrocities against Rohingya Muslims and other issues of common concern.