SIALKOT-Federal Law Minister Zahid Hamid inaugurated a gas supply project at village Libey-Pasrur, and said that the PML-N has put the country on the road to political and economic stability.

Addressing a public meeting, he said, “We are reducing the duration of the loadshedding of electricity to a great extent. The PML-N government is fulfilling its promises including raising the living standard of the people by ensuring early and smooth provision of basic facilities at their doorsteps.”

He said that his party would win the 2018 general elections with two-third majority.

He said that several mega development projects worth Rs5.82 billion including the establishment of Sialkot Cadet College at Pasrur, construction of Pasrur-Sialkot Road, Pasrur-Charwah Road, Badiana-Nakhnal-Bhaagowal Road and Sialkot-Phalora Road had been completed in his constituency - NA-114-Pasrur.

He said that the gas facility has been provided for 125 villages of Pasrur tehsil. He said that duallization of main Sialkot-Pasrur Road would be completed during the running fiscal year, while the construction work of main Daska-Pasrur-Narowal Road has also been started for providing the better means of communication.