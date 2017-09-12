ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan’s disqualification case hearing resumes in Supreme Court today. The petition was filed by Hanif Abassi Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader and is being heard by a three member bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Faisal Arab.

The petition asks for the disqualification of Imran Khan and PTI Secretary General Jahangir Tareen for non disclosure of property, ownership of offshore companies, and also for PTI being a foreign funded party.

On August 3, last hearing of the case was held after which it was postponed until further notice.