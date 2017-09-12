ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has said that judges do not write judgments to settle scores but hand them out as an aspirational symbol of justice.

“We [judges] do not write judgments to please, to settle scores, but we render judgments in the fine scales of justice,” he said while addressing the opening ceremony of the Judicial Year 2017-18 here on Monday.

“Independence of judiciary means the judges must be independent from all kinds of influences, be it the executive or any other person or authority in the echelons of power,” the Chief Justice said.

“It is imperative for us [judiciary] to safeguard and protect democracy as a system of our government for indeed it is an acknowledged basic feature of the Constitution,” Justice Nisar said.

“However, a true democracy is the rule of law for which the independence of the judiciary is a sine qua non. An independent judiciary administers justice according to the dictates of the Constitution and the law, and ensures the protection of fundamental rights, with a view to achieving the ultimate goal of ensuring social, economic and political justice,” he said.

The Chief Justice said that the Constitution provides a system of governance to be run by the executive, the legislature, and the judiciary. He said that the Constitution is supreme and each state organ has to perform its duty and functions in accordance with the constitutional scheme.

The chief justice said that under the Constitution, the judiciary was vested with the power to undertake judicial review whenever any authority or functionary of the state acts ultra vires the Constitution or the law.

“An official action or act, which violates any of the provisions of the Constitution or the law reflects arbitrariness, which results in misgovernance, non-governance and consequently in injustice,” Justice Nisar said.

“The prevalence of injustice results in denial and infringement of rights of the citizens, which in turn leads to chaos and anarchy in the society. Thus, with a view to ushering in peace and progress and allowing physical and spiritual growth of the society, it is necessary to uphold the rule of law by all means.”

He said that it is well-established that while interpreting different articles of the Constitution, particularly those relating to the fundamental rights of the people, the approach of the courts should be dynamic rather than static, pragmatic and not pedantic, and elastic rather than rigid.

“The quality of justice delivery system largely depends upon the wisdom, legal acumen, and integrity of all the concerned. Proper education and training of all of them are, therefore, critical for their capacity building with reference to these attributes in particular,” the CJP said.

The Chief Justice said that from September 1, 2016, to August 31, 2017, total of 19,488 cases were instituted in the Supreme Court offices in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, and Quetta. He gave some suggestions to reduce the backlog and also stressed upon the need for a good relationship between bench and bar.

He said that Human Rights Cell of the SC received 29,262 complaints last year, while disposing of 29,657 complaints.

Attorney General for Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf said: We must establish a mechanism for an institutional dialogue to bring about the sort of exchange of ideas that can transform our justice delivery system as we know it. The free exchange of ideas never compromises the independence or separation of state institutions, rather, it can only develop a greater understanding of themselves, and each other,” he said.

He said that the trichotomy of powers and the parameter of the executives, judiciary, and the legislature are clearly demarcated. “The recent events, however, have not augured well for this trichotomy and for development of constitutional democracy. We witnessed the confluence of these factors when political issues were brought before this court, leaving parties without the right of appeal,” he said.

The attorney general said the last 12 months have also exposed another kind of divide, one that strikes at the integrity of our legal processes in the eyes of the international legal community, and one that we all must commit ourselves to bridging. “In an ever-increasing number, international courts and tribunals have commented upon the order passed by our judiciary and have found that international best practices have not been adhered to. Some of the judgments by our courts have led to proceedings before the international fora that have in turn awarded damages to investors in billions of dollars and billions more are pending in claims against the state.”

From page 1

each other,” he said.

He said that the trichotomy of powers and the parameter of the executives, judiciary, and the legislature are clearly demarcated. “The recent events, however, have not augured well for this trichotomy and for development of constitutional democracy. We witnessed the confluence of these factors when political issues were brought before this court, leaving parties without the right of appeal,” he said.

The attorney general said the last 12 months have also exposed another kind of divide, one that strikes at the integrity of our legal processes in the eyes of the international legal community, and one that we all must commit ourselves to bridging. “In an ever-increasing number, international courts and tribunals have commented upon the order passed by our judiciary and have found that international best practices have not been adhered to. Some of the judgments by our courts have led to proceedings before the international fora that have in turn awarded damages to investors in billions of dollars and billions more are pending in claims against the state.”