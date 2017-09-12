MIRPUR (AJK)/SARGODHA - Rich tributes were paid to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah at his 69th death anniversary observed here on Monday for his unprecedented services for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

The death anniversary was marked in AJK state with the renewal of the pledge to continue struggle for the completion of Pakistan through the liberation of occupied Jammu & Kashmir from Indian yoke and accession of entire Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan as Quaid-i-Azam had described Kashmir as the jugular vein of Pakistan.

In Mirpur, a special ceremony was held under the auspices of Jinnah Foundation - an NGO with the coordination of other organizations of the civil society and the government. It was attended by the city elite representing diverse segments of the society including lawyers, journalists, members of the business community, poets, scholars and political workers.

Addressing the ceremony, the speakers including Dr Amin Chaudhry, the chairman of Jinnah Foundation, and others paid rich tributes to Quaid-i-Azam for his unprecedented services for the Muslims of the sub continent through making a separate country for them with his high intellect and talent.

The speakers said that the people of Jammu & Kashmir would continue their freedom struggle for the liberation of occupied Jammu Kashmir from the Indian illegal and forcible rule and for the achievement of their legitimate right to self-determination. They also reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue the policy articulated by Quaid-i-Azam on Jammu & Kashmir

Dr Amin Chaudhry said that the best way to pay rich tributes to Quaid-i-Azam is to continue his mission with national spirit for making Pakistan fully prosperous and developed as envisioned by Father of the Nation. He reiterated Kashmiris’ resolve coupled with the renewal of the pledge to continue to follow the policy of the Father of the Nation on Jammu & Kashmir.

Earlier, the day dawned with special prayers in mosques for eternal peace of Quaid-i-Azam and for the progress, prosperity and security of the country and the early success of the freedom movement of Kashmir to translate the idea of completion of Pakistan.

Similar functions were also held in various other parts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir to pay glorious tributes to the Founder of Pakistan.

During a ceremony held at Govt College for Women Block in Sargodha, speakers paid rich tributes to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Prominent poet and author Dr Haroonur Rasheed Tabassam, Deputy Director of Public Information Department Sharafat Hussain, Public Information Officer Imtiaz Chaudhry, Principal Syeda Shahida Kazmi, Prof Tahira Batool and others said that Quaid-i-Azam inscribed Pakistan on the world map.

They said that Quaid-i-Azam was the symbol of truth and confidence and he was man of principles. They urged the youth to follow in his footsteps. They added that Quaid-i-Azam always hate hypocrisy and did not like falsehood in his whole life. A great number of teachers and students were also present.

Meanwhile, Quran Khawani was held at Sialkot Municipal Corporation for Quaid-i-Azam, the Father of the Nation, on his death anniversary.