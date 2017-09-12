Lahore High Court (LHC) accepted the petition for hearing moved by victims of Model Town incident seeking directives for Punjab govt to make Model Town Inquiry public.

The aggrieved families held protest outside the court.

At least 14 people killed and 100 others injured in Model Town incident in 2014.

The clash started between Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) workers and Punjab police when Punjab government started to remove encroachments from roads leading to PAT offices and resident of PAT Chairman Dr. Tahir-ul-Qadri.

Police started firing in during 11-hour long standoff resulted in killing of PAT workers including women.