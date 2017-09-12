KASUR - A man set ablaze his three minor children and later attempted self-immolation following a quarrel with his wife over some domestic issue.

The police said the incident occurred in Pindi Jattan where Ali Muhammad burnt alive his three children - two daughters including a six-day-old and a son.

According to the Ellahabad Police, Ali Muhammad argued with his wife over some domestic issue at which she left for the house of her parents. Upon which Ali lost his temper and set himself ablaze along with his three minor children including two-and-a-half-year-old Halima, one-year-old Abdullah and a six-day-old infant girl who wasn’t even named. The minors were burnt alive while Ali sustained critical burns and was rushed to Jinnah Hospital, Lahore.

Ali’s father Noor Muhammad, mother Akbari Bibi and one Ali Raza had also sustained burns while rescuing him and children. They were also shifted to hospital. Ellahabad Police launched investigation.