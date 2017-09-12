LAHORE - A young man axed his wife and her mother to death at a house in Raiwind on Monday evening. Irfan Sher, a resident of Bhajay ki village near Raiwind, killed his 20-year-old wife Fatima and 35-year-old mother-in-law Musarrat before courting his arrest to police. The police took the killer into custody. Investigation was underway.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 12-Sep-2017 here.
Man hacks wife, mother-in-law to death
