KASUR - The B-Division Police held a man of Basti Sabri who allegedly killed his wife the other night by slitting her throat over suspicion of having illicit relations with someone and then he also slaughtered his daughters.

According to the police, Hanif, gardener at a government school, slit throat of his wife Shahida Bibi, 45, and then he slaughtered his three daughters - Tayeba (16), Laiba (14) and Samrah (8) - with a sharp-edged knife when they were asleep.

On information, the police reached the spot and arrested the accused. DPO Ismail Kharak also visited the site and ordered the officers to launch a thorough inquiry into the incident. The accused, during interrogation, confessed to the crime, saying he killed his wife for developing illicit affairs with someone. The accused also confessed to slaughter his daughters. Bodies of the deceased were handed over to heirs after post-mortem from Kasur District Headquarters Hospital.