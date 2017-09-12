LONDON: Cricketer Muhammad Amir and his wife Narjis were blessed with a baby girl today morning.

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir shared a picture with his baby ahead of the historic Independence Cup series.

“Shukar Allhumdulilah blessed with the Rehmat of Allah .. Mashallah,” he tweeted from the UK, where he has been living with his wife and playing county cricket over the past few months.

Amir's baby daughter has been named 'Mansa'.

Amir won’t be part of the T20 series set to take place today onward.

Amir and Narjis tied the knot last year in September.