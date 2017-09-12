LAHORE - Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslemeen (MWM) and Jamiat-e-Ulema Pakistan (Niazi) have announced to support the PTI in the upcoming electoral battle in NA-120.

Senior PTI leader Ejaz Ch had a meeting with Chairman, JUP (Niazi), Syed Usman Noori and President, (Political Affairs), MWM, Asad Naqvi to seek their support for the party candidate, Dr Yasmin Rashid.

Leaders of both the parties extended their unconditional support for the PTI candidate, stating they would ask their followers to cast their votes in favour of Dr Yasmin.

The PML-Q and PAT have already announced to support the PTI in NA-120.

Speaking on the occasion, Ejaz Ch said that September 17 would be the day of victory for the PTI as the voters of NA-120 would reject the corrupt rulers.

He alleged that PML-N Ministers were running campaign of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz in the dark of night and using official resource to finance their campaign. He said that people in the constituency were thankful to the PTI as the government has started development work in NA-120 after the seat fell vacant as a result of Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification.

Also, the PTI candidate Dr Yasmin Rashid continued her door to door campaign on Monday, but the main emphasis remained on setting up of new election offices in the constituency.

PTI’s Secretary General Jahangir Khan Tareen in a party meeting the other day had directed party office-bearers to open more election camps in the constituency to generate election activity.

He had directed that there should be at least two election offices in each Union Council.

On Monday, Ch Muhammad Sarwar and Ejaz Ch, the two campaign incharges of Dr Yasmin Rashid performed inauguration of new election offices in the Union Councils-48, 52 and 63.

Likewise, PTI’s central Punjab President Aleem Khan inaugurated the main election office in Union Council-49 in the presence of party activists.

He also led an election rally at old Dhobi Ghaat in Union Council-48 and opened a new election office there.

Meanwhile, PPP candidate for NA-120, Faisal Mir continued his election campaign in the garb of cleanliness campaign on the second consecutive day.

He launched cleanliness drive in the constituency on Sunday last and cleaned some localities alongwith his supporters.

On Monday, the PPP candidate visited Malipura locality in NA-120 and cleaned the gutters. His team comprising party activist also collected garbage from streets in the area.

Speaking on the occasion, Faisal Mir mocked Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s statement on development in the area stating that overflowing gutters welcomed the visitors in the constituency of a three-time former Prime Minister.

“Heaps of garbage, open gutters and non-availability of clean drinking water are the hallmark of ex-Prime Minister’s constituency”, he remarked, adding, that Maryam Nawaz should be made to walk in the stinking water when she visits the constituency of his father to seek votes.

Is this the development the PML-N leaders talk about quite often? he asked and ,added, that the PML-N government had converted the constituency into a heap of garbage despite ruling the province for 30 years, he added.

Earlier in the day, PPP’s Punjab Women Wing President, Samina Khalid Ghurki chaired a meeting of women polling agents who would be performing duties at different polling stations on the polling day. Faisal Mir was also present in the meeting. She also constituted teams of women polling agents for coordination among the polling agents.