ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly on Monday, while strongly raising its voice for Rohingyas, demanded that the United Nations sent a peace mission to Myanmar to stop the genocide of innocent Muslims.

Nobel peace prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi came under severe criticism for not playing the role expected of her. Lawmakers proposed concerned authorities to revoke her peace prize.

The MNAs in their recommendations and suggestions floated the idea to donate a month’s salary of theirs to provide relief to Rohingya Muslims.

Some of them called upon Bangladesh to change its attitude towards Rohingya Muslims and grant them status of international refugees.

The role of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) was criticised for not bringing any positive change for the Muslims of Myanmar. The debate on the plight of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar will continue till Wednesday (tomorrow), as many lawmakers from various political parties are yet to share their point of view.

The house will also adopt a resolution on this matter. Initiating the debate, PTI’s Shireen Mazari proposed to the government to ask the United Nations (UN) to send peace mission to Myanmar to stop genocide of innocent Muslims.

She suggested that all Muslim-majority countries should also give assistance for those Muslims. “They need to be declared as international criminals for genocide as this is not mere violence,” said Mazari, suggesting that arms sale by some countries used for the killing of those Muslims needed to be immediately stopped.

She also criticised Aung San Suu Kyi for not playing a “positive role”. PPP’s Shazia Marri, on her turn, strongly criticised Aung San Suu Kyi for terming the atrocities of Rohigya Muslims “fake news”.

“She [Aung San Suu Kyi] should have accepted her helplessness but she termed it ‘fake news’,” Marri said. The PPP lawmaker further proposed a parliamentary delegation should visit Myanmar and share the atrocities with the house.

“Government should not only raise its voice in UN but also make its lobby compel the body to take action,” she said.

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman said peace prize should be “snatched” from Aung San Suu Kyi.

About OIC’s role, Rahman remarked that they did not have much expectation from the OIC.

“OIC is itself in ICU,” he said.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) parliamentary leader Sahibzada Tariqullah proposed to give one-month’s salary of all the parliamentarians to Rohingya Muslims. He stressed the need for taking practical steps to end the atrocities.

Other lawmakers also strongly criticised Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

They also suggested to set up a fund for the Rohingyas. They said that all the Muslim-majority countries should provide space and support to the Rohingyas. The MNAs mainly focused on Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.

Strangely there was not a single comment concerning 11th September, the 69th death anniversary of Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.