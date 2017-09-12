LAHORE - Addressing the Ehtesab March organised by the Jamaat-e-Islami from the Punjab capital to Islamabad on Monday, the Ameer, JI, Senator Sirajul Haq said that the NAB was bent upon proving ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif a saint like Asif Ali Zardari.

The performance of the NAB so far had been totally disappointing as it had given a clean chit to Zardari although he owned dozens of off-shore companies and now NAB was trying to strike a deal with Nawaz Sharif, he said while addressing the participants of the march at Data Darbar, the starting point.

The Ehtesab March was given a warm send off at Data Darbar.

Besides JI Secretary General Liaqat Baloch, Dr Farid Ahmed Piracha, Hafiz Sajid Anwar, JI Information Secretary Amirul Azeem, Javed Kasuri, were also present on the occasion.

At Kala Shah Kaku, the members of the National Labour Federation garlanded the participants of the march.

Sirajul Haq said that the ouster of Nawaz Sharif had not helped solve the problem of corruption being faced by the nation which wanted accountability of all those who had plundered public money.

He said had Nawaz Sharif volunteered his resignation, it would have been respectable for him.

He further said that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar should have stepped down after a reference had been filed against him.

The JI chief said the masses wanted the plunderers to be behind the bars.

He said that until and unless, the 436 persons named in the Panama leaks besides those rendering the banks bankrupt and the sugar and the drug mafias were brought to accountability, the JI would not rest.

He declared that the JI would not like the process of Ehtesab to be made a joke.

He said that till the time people like Zardari, Musharraf and Nawaz Sharif were made to face the law, the cancer of corruption would continue to spread further.

The participants of the March were accorded a rousing welcome at on reaching Gujranwala.

The JI chief was conducted to the Sheranwala Bagh in a horse driven coach.

Addressing the large gathering at the spot, the JI chief said that oppressive feudal lords and capitalists, who were actually the forces of the status quo, had been ruling the country for the last 70 years and had been sucking the blood of the poor and plundering the public money with both hands.

He said that while the labourers and workers worked day and night, the feudal lords and factory owners were reaping the fruit of their hard work.

The poor labourer remained from hand to mouth even after working all the day long while the common man was deprived of the basic facilities of education, health and employment, he said.

On the other hand, he said, that the rulers had built palaces within the country and abroad through their ill gotten wealth.

Sirajul Haq, however, said that in order to shut the doors of the power corridors to the feudal lords and capitalists forever and to open these for the poor, the masses should get ready for a major revolution and reject the political and financial terrorists through their vote.