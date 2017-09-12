ISLAMABAD - A day before the hearing of the review petitions, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s children on Monday also objection to the composition of the three-judge review bench.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Ijaz Afzal and comprising Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijazul Ahsan will hear the review petitions of the Sharifs against the July 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case.

Former PM Sharif, his children Maryam Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz, Hassan Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar have requested the apex court to postpone the hearing till the fixation/adjudication of their another plea in which they have raised the objection to the July 28 judgment by a five-member larger bench.

Khawaja Haris Ahmed, the counsel for Sharif, on Saturday also filed an application of the same nature saying, “As per the apex court’s record, the final order of July 28, upholds the petitioner’s objection raised in the earlier/already filed review petition (297/2017) to the effect that the five members bench did not have the jurisdiction to pass the final order of the court of July 28 rather a final judgment, in this case, could only be passed by a three-member bench”.

Khawaja Haris has requested the court to postpone his client’s review petition in the disqualification matter till fixation and hearing of the plea about objections raised over the five-member bench’s jurisdiction to announce the final verdict in the Panama Papers case.

Similarly, counsel for Maryam, Hussain, and Hassan Nawaz also prayed the court to decide his clients’ objection to the five-member bench’s jurisdiction to announce the final verdict in the Panama Papers case before hearing the main review petition in the matter.