TEHRAN/islamabad - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has lambasted foreign interference in regional issues, reiterating that peace and security of the region must only be ensured by its nations.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran believes that only regional countries, particularly Iran and Pakistan, must endeavour and cooperate to establish regional security, stability and peace,” Rouhani said in a meeting with Pakistani Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif in Tehran on Monday.

He added that regional issues, including the crisis in Afghanistan, should be settled through regional approaches, emphasising that they would never be solved by foreigners and extra-regional powers.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to cooperate with regional countries, including Pakistan, in the fight against terrorism and development of peace, stability and security in the region,” Rouhani pointed out.

Rouhani hailed the growing collaborations between Iran and Pakistan and said the two countries as major regional players have “friendly and brotherly” ties.

The Iranian chief executive stressed the importance of cooperation of all countries in fighting terrorism and boosting security along common borders. “Promoting security along the borders and turning them into economic and trade frontiers as well as establishing border markets in these areas will be beneficial to the two nations and be in line with stability and security of the region,” Rouhani said.

Rouhani called for immediate implementation of bilateral agreements. “Iran and Pakistan are two friendly, brotherly, and effective countries of the region,” said Rouhani. “Tehran is determined to expand economic, cultural, and political relations with Islamabad,” asserted the Iranian top executive. The Iranian president regretted that the objective set for bilateral ties of Tehran and Islamabad has not been fulfilled yet, contrary to huge potentials of relations. He urged the officials of both Iran and Pakistan to expand and develop relations and cooperation, more than anytime, within the framework of brokered bilateral agreements.

Rouhani voiced hope for immediate implementation of agreements reached between the central banks of the two countries to ease banking relations and develop trade and business between the two countries.

In 2016, high-ranking officials from Iran and Pakistan signed six memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to strengthen bilateral cooperation in various areas, including health, commerce, security and foreign services.

The documents were signed in a ceremony in Islamabad on March 26, attended by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and the then Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, after a meeting between the two countries’ delegations.

The Pakistani foreign minister, for his part, said regional problems had no military solution, adding that only countries in the region, particularly Iran, could solve these problems.

No move by extra-regional powers can be effective, the top Pakistani diplomat said, adding his country believed in the battle against terrorism to restore peace, security and stability across the region. He also called for joint efforts to boost security in border areas and expand all-out relations between the two countries.

Earlier in the day, Asif met with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and is also expected to meet with the vice president for economic affairs, Mohammad Nahavandian.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi said Asif’s official visit to Tehran was aimed at holding talks with senior Iranian officials on leading mutual, regional and international developments.

Talking to Iranian media in Tehran, Asif said “We are striving for bringing peace in Afghanistan for a decade, and if the peace prevails in the war-torn country, it will have a deep impact on the entire region.

Asif said the US army has failed to resolve the issues of Afghanistan. The minister stressed that there is no military solution of Afghan issue; rather, it should be resolved politically.

Khawaja Asif was accompanied by the National Security Adviser Nasser Janjua and the Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua.

In an interview with IRNA at Islamabad Airport before leaving for Tehran, Asif said achieving a consensus among regional countries could lead to the best solution to the problems in Afghanistan.

Asif said neighbours of Afghanistan must agree on a common approach towards Afghanistan problem. “Basically my main purpose of the visit to Iran is to evolve some consensus amongst the neighbours of Afghanistan, because peace in Afghanistan will have a comprehensive effect on the rest of the region,” Asif said.

Asif also said it was very important and imperative that regional disputes should be solved by the countries in the region because the imported solutions won’t work.

He said in the aftermath of the speech made by US President Donald Trump and the announcement of his new strategy in Afghanistan and South Asia, there are few questions which are very important.

“In Pakistan we do believe that there can be no military solution to Afghanistan problem, it has to be political solution, a political solution is always a long-lasting one but military solutions will collapse soon,” Asif said.

“I will also be going to Turkey tomorrow to try Pakistan’s best to evolve a regional consensus on Afghanistan,” he added.

“No need to say that the approach taken by the Americans which is a military one, has not been able to bring peace to Afghanistan 16 years and military solution will not work,” the foreign minister said.

“I am also planning to meet my Russian counterpart in near future on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session and discuss the peaceful approaches for Afghanistan issue with him,” he added.

According to a foreign ministry statement released in Islamabad, Pakistan and Iran have pledged to “strengthen bilateral cooperation.”

Foreign Minister Asif spent a day in Tehran on Monday and held meetings with Iranian President and Foreign Minister.

They discussed strengthening of brotherly relations between the two countries rooted in common history, culture and people-to-people ties and reaffirmed the mutual desire to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The statement said Asif had “detailed talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Dr Javad Zarif on bilateral relations and the prevailing regional situation, including efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan.”

Asif told his Iranian counterpart that pursuing the policy of peaceful neighbourhood, Pakistan was committed to “further strengthen relations with Iran and to work closely for promoting peace, security and development in the region. In this regard, he expressed satisfaction over increasing engagement between Pakistan and Iran, while emphasising the need to focus on promoting trade, economic cooperation and connectivity.”

Zarif reaffirmed “Iran’s commitment to deepening relations with Pakistan in diverse fields including in trade, investment, connectivity as well as border management,” the statement said.

“Both ministers shared deep concern over human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Kashmir,” it said.

The two foreign ministers also exchanged views about efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan, particularly in the context of latest developments in Afghanistan, the statement added.

“They agreed that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and a politically-negotiated settlement was imperative for lasting peace in Afghanistan. They underscored that the regional countries have vital stakes in stability in Afghanistan [and] should play a more proactive role in the peace efforts,” the statement said.

The two ministers, it said, “also expressed deep concern over the atrocities being committed against Rohingyas and agreed on the need for urgent humanitarian efforts to alleviate their suffering.”

Former ambassador Mushtaq Ahmed Mehar said that Pakistan traditionally enjoyed good ties with Iran and after Trump’s statement, Islamabad needed to get in touch with the Muslim-majority nations for enhanced cooperation.

He said that Pakistan had played a vital role of facilitator for dialogue between Taliban and the Afghanistan government.

“The US must know that Pakistan has a key role to play for peace in Afghanistan. Efforts to resolve the Afghanistan issue minus Pakistan will fail,” Mehar added.

From page 1

the central banks of the two countries to ease banking relations and develop trade and business between the two countries.

In 2016, high-ranking officials from Iran and Pakistan signed six memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to strengthen bilateral cooperation in various areas, including health, commerce, security and foreign services.

The documents were signed in a ceremony in Islamabad on March 26, attended by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and the then Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, after a meeting between the two countries’ delegations.

The Pakistani foreign minister, for his part, said regional problems had no military solution, adding that only countries in the region, particularly Iran, could solve these problems.

No move by extra-regional powers can be effective, the top Pakistani diplomat said, adding his country believed in the battle against terrorism to restore peace, security and stability across the region. He also called for joint efforts to boost security in border areas and expand all-out relations between the two countries.

Earlier in the day, Asif met with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and is also expected to meet with the vice president for economic affairs, Mohammad Nahavandian.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi said Asif’s official visit to Tehran was aimed at holding talks with senior Iranian officials on leading mutual, regional and international developments.

Talking to Iranian media in Tehran, Asif said “We are striving for bringing peace in Afghanistan for a decade, and if the peace prevails in the war-torn country, it will have a deep impact on the entire region.

Asif said the US army has failed to resolve the issues of Afghanistan. The minister stressed that there is no military solution of Afghan issue; rather, it should be resolved politically.

Khawaja Asif was accompanied by the National Security Adviser Nasser Janjua and the Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua.

In an interview with IRNA at Islamabad Airport before leaving for Tehran, Asif said achieving a consensus among regional countries could lead to the best solution to the problems in Afghanistan.

Asif said neighbours of Afghanistan must agree on a common approach towards Afghanistan problem. “Basically my main purpose of the visit to Iran is to evolve some consensus amongst the neighbours of Afghanistan, because peace in Afghanistan will have a comprehensive effect on the rest of the region,” Asif said.

Asif also said it was very important and imperative that regional disputes should be solved by the countries in the region because the imported solutions won’t work.

He said in the aftermath of the speech made by US President Donald Trump and the announcement of his new strategy in Afghanistan and South Asia, there are few questions which are very important.

“In Pakistan we do believe that there can be no military solution to Afghanistan problem, it has to be political solution, a political solution is always a long-lasting one but military solutions will collapse soon,” Asif said.

“I will also be going to Turkey tomorrow to try Pakistan’s best to evolve a regional consensus on Afghanistan,” he added.

“No need to say that the approach taken by the Americans which is a military one, has not been able to bring peace to Afghanistan 16 years and military solution will not work,” the foreign minister said.

“I am also planning to meet my Russian counterpart in near future on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session and discuss the peaceful approaches for Afghanistan issue with him,” he added.

According to a foreign ministry statement released in Islamabad, Pakistan and Iran have pledged to “strengthen bilateral cooperation.” Foreign Minister Asif spent a day in Tehran on Monday and held meetings with Iranian President and Foreign Minister.

They discussed strengthening of brotherly relations between the two countries rooted in common history, culture and people-to-people ties and reaffirmed the mutual desire to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The statement said Asif had “detailed talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Dr Javad Zarif on bilateral relations and the prevailing regional situation, including efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan.”

Asif told his Iranian counterpart that pursuing the policy of peaceful neighbourhood, Pakistan was committed to “further strengthen relations with Iran and to work closely for promoting peace, security and development in the region. In this regard, he expressed satisfaction over increasing engagement between Pakistan and Iran, while emphasising the need to focus on promoting trade, economic cooperation and connectivity.”

Zarif reaffirmed “Iran’s commitment to deepening relations with Pakistan in diverse fields including in trade, investment, connectivity as well as border management,” the statement said.

“Both ministers shared deep concern over human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Kashmir,” it said.

The two foreign ministers also exchanged views about efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan, particularly in the context of latest developments in Afghanistan, the statement added.

“They agreed that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and a politically-negotiated settlement was imperative for lasting peace in Afghanistan. They underscored that the regional countries have vital stakes in stability in Afghanistan [and] should play a more proactive role in the peace efforts,” the statement said.

The two ministers, it said, “also expressed deep concern over the atrocities being committed against Rohingyas and agreed on the need for urgent humanitarian efforts to alleviate their suffering.”

Former ambassador Mushtaq Ahmed Mehar said that Pakistan traditionally enjoyed good ties with Iran and after Trump’s statement, Islamabad needed to get in touch with the Muslim-majority nations for enhanced cooperation.

He said that Pakistan had played a vital role of facilitator for dialogue between Taliban and the Afghanistan government.

“The US must know that Pakistan has a key role to play for peace in Afghanistan. Efforts to resolve the Afghanistan issue minus Pakistan will fail,” Mehar added.