KAMALIA- DPO Usman Akram Gondal asked the organisers to schedule Muharram gatherings and mourning processions and use only the authorised routes.

Chairing a meeting of religious leaders belonging to major schools of thought and police officials at District Police Lines here, he urged the religious scholars to play their due role in creating intersect harmony among the masses during Muharram. The DPO said that routes of the mourning processions will be strictly monitored. He ordered the police, Civil Defence, Health, Rescue 1122 and other administrative departments to perform duty diligently as no lapse on the part of officials would be tolerated. The DPO informed Imams of various Imambargahs that holidays and leave applications of the policemen have been cancelled to ensure foolproof security across Toba district.