RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa reached Australia on Monday on a two-day official visit.

According to an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, the COAS was invited for the visit by the Australian Army Chief. Upon arrival at the Defence Forces Headquarters in Canberra, General Bajwa was given a tri-service guard of honour. He called on Australian Army Chief Lieutenant General Angus J Campbell and the Naval Chief Vice Admiral Timothy Barrett.

Later, the COAS also met Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop and Defence Minister Marise Payne AR at Australian Parliament House.

During the meetings with Australian military and civilian leadership, the COAS highlighted regional security situation and Pakistan Army’s contributions towards peace and stability.

He said that Pakistan would continue supporting all peace efforts, but it expected that its security concerns were also addressed. He said that Pakistan had improved security situation and had a key role in regional economy.

The Australian leadership appreciated Pakistan’s efforts against terrorism and expressed the commitment to further improve bilateral collaboration in defence and security.