ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi stressed the need of formulating a medicines pricing policy to enhance the affordability of drugs for the poor as well as to keep the pharmaceutical sector commercially viable.

The prime minister was talking to a delegation of Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Association (PPMA) headed by its chairman, Dr Sheikh Kaiser Waheed, which called on him in his office on Monday.

The Minister for Health Services, Saira Afzal Tarar, and office bearers of the PPMA were also present during the meeting.

The delegation briefed the prime minister about the performance and the issues concerning the pharmaceutical sector.

Abbasi was assured that a robust drugs pricing policy would shortly be forthcoming to protect public interest.

The prime minister highlighted the importance of quality, standards, productivity and innovation in promoting the pharmaceutical sector, and instructed the Drug Regulatory Authority to make effective policies in this regard.

Export potential of the pharmaceutical sector and various issues faced by the manufacturers also came under discussion during the meeting. The prime minister was assured that the sector would be a major contributor towards Pakistani exports. Abbasi directed the Ministry of National Health Services to consider a proposal of the pharmaceutical manufacturers association to establish a Pharmaceutical Export Promotion Council to facilitate exports and securing international recognition for Pakistani pharmaceutical products.