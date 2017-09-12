SAHIWAL - Local chapter of the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has demanded regularisation of all contractual doctors and promotion of associate professors against the vacant posts at DHQ Hospital. At a press conference at local press club, PMA District President Dr Sarfraz Ch said that the hospital has bought modern equipment and machinery worth Rs25 million. He said that equipment has been lying packed as the trauma centre, burn unit, cardiology, outdoor and the neurosurgery unit are still non-functional. He demanded the DC effective steps to make all the units functional.