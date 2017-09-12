MULTAN-Two out of three over all top positions-First & Third-have been clinched by the female students of private colleges while second position is grabbed by a boy in Intermediate Annual Examination 2017 held by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Multan (BISEM), disclosed board sources.

The overall first position was jointly held by two students of different branches of a private group of colleges. Anmol Fatima, Roll No-705805, student of a private college in Mailsi, and Javeria Mustafa, Roll No-702005, student of the same private college in Mian Channu, secured 1050 marks and were declared toppers.

However, the overall second position was taken away by a male student from Government Post Graduate College Khanewal. Malik Humayun Khalid, Roll No-701578, secured 1047marks. The third position was again occupied by a girl namely Amna Masood, Roll No-700933, student of Khanewal branch of the same private group of colleges, with 1044 marks.

TOP POSITION HOLDERS IN

PRE-MEDICAL GROUP

All the three overall top position holders also held first, second and third positions in this group.

TOP POSITION HOLDERS IN

PRE-ENGINEERING GROUP

Muhammad Mohsin, Roll No-729839, student of a private college of Multan, stood first with 1036 marks in this group. The second position was shared by a girl and a boy. Hafiza Aneeba Majid, Roll No-721649, of Government College for Women Mian Channu, and Muhammad Awais Tariq, Roll No-727004, of a private college of Multan, stood second with 1033 marks. Muhammad Luqman, Roll No-720269, of a private college of Jahanian, grabbed third position with 1028 marks.

GENERAL SCIENCE GROUP (BOYS)

Muhammad Talha Masood, Roll No-746224, of a private higher secondary school, stood first with 1016 marks, Muhammad Rizwan, Roll No-745072, student of a private college, second with 988 marks and Osama Moghal, Roll No-745017, student of a private higher secondary school, third with 991 marks.

The BISEM sources said that the result would formally be declared on Tuesday (today).

In Gujranwala: the boys managed to break hegemony of the girls in the annual Intermediate examination and grabbed all the three top positions. The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Gujranwala unveiled name of the position-holders of Intermediate annual examination 2017 while complete result will be announced on Tuesday (today).

According to the BISEG, Hafiz Khizer Mubeen of Punjab College stood first with 1058 marks, Khizar Ahmed of Punjab College, Gujrat got second position with 1053 marks while Fazeel Asghar of Ghazali college Phalia captured third position with 1050 marks. In pre-medical group (male): Hafiz Khizer stood first, Talha Zartash Ahmed of KIPs College and Muhammad Husnain stood second with 1048 marks each, while Usman Javed Sahi got third with 1045 marks. In premedical (female): Minahil Shah of Punjab College, Gujrat and Atika Khursheed secured first position with 1048 marks each, Ayesha Bashir stood second with 1044 marks and Nishat Fatima and Ammara got third position with 1043 marks each.

In pre-engineering (male): Khaz Khizar Ahmed stood first with 1053 marks, Fazeel Asghar got second with 1050 and Syed Hamail Hussain secured third position with 1041 marks. In pre-engineering (female): Fatima Khalid stood first with 1034 marks, Maryam Javed got second with 1026 marks and Ayesha Afzal secured third with 1023 marks. In Humanities male Wahid Ahmed stood first with 916 marks, Muhammad Bilal secured second with 914 marks, and Abu Bakar got third with 902 marks, in humanities female Mehmoona Rani secured first with 982 marks, Saira got second with 969 marks and Zainab Saeed captured third with 966 marks.