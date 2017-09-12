TOBA TEK SINGH - PTI candidate Tajammal Hussain defeated PML-N candidate Amer Shahbaz Alam in by-election to labour councillor seat here on Monday.

The PTI candidate obtained 15 while his rival secured 12 votes. The seat fell vacant after the Lahore High Court had disqualified PML-N labour councillor Mian Mehboob Ahmad Sani some two months ago. The high court had declared verdict on a writ petition filed by the PTI, accusing that Sani was a taxpayer so he was not eligible for a seat reserved for labourer.

The Election Commission of Pakistan had appointed district education authority CEO Nasim Zahid as returning officer who conducted the polling in MC hall on Monday.

Out of 30 members house, 29 votes were cast while one PML-N councillor Haji Ahmad Din Rehmani who is in Saudi Arabia for Haj did not cast vote. Two of the votes were cancelled as both ballot papers had double stamps.

Following the result, scores of PTI workers celebrated the victory and danced to drumbeats while PTI central vice president Chaudhry Muhammad Ashfaq and MC chairman Ghulam Nabi Mithu Gujjar were also present on the occasion.