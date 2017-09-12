MULTAN - The Punjab Teachers Union (PTU) has called off its province-wide strike and sit-in call after successful talks with the provincial education minister.

The PTU was going to stage a demonstration and a sit in outside Punjab Assembly on September 16 to press the government to accept their demands.

The PTU Punjab vice president Rana Altaf disclosed on Monday that the talks with the Punjab minister for education Rana Mashhood remained successful and the minister assured the delegation that teachers’ all genuine demands including their upgradation would be accepted. He further revealed that a delegation of the union led by its central president Syed Sajjad Akbar Kazmi called on the minister and discussed with him all issues including the up-gradation of the teachers. It was decided during the meeting that all those teachers, who had not got up-gradation, would be promoted very soon and the ones missing this phase would be upgraded in next phase.

He further revealed that 500 teachers from across the province would be given Start Teacher Award on October 5 on eve of National Teachers Day. He added that the DPC meeting would also be held on the fourth day of every month and all issues relating to the teachers including their up-gradation would be discussed during this meeting. He warned that the teachers would give a fresh call for agitation if their issues were not resolved.