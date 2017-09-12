The Sindh Rangers arrested six outlaws including a foreigner and target killers; recovered arms and ammunition from their possession here on Tuesday.

Spokesman of Sindh Rangers said that the paramilitary forces conducted operations against outlaws in Saudabad, Baldia and Manghopir localities of the metropolis city of Karachi.

During separate actions, the paramilitary troops detained six including a foreigner, target killers of Lyari Gangwar and accused of street crimes.

Arms and ammunition were recovered from possession of the detainees who were being interrogated.