Supreme Court decided today that review pleas of Nawaz Sharif, his children, son-in law and Finance minister Ishaq Dara against 28th July Panama Papers case verdict will be heard by five-judge bench.

Apex court’s three member bench chaired by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan consists of Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijazul Ehsan. This bench heard plea of Nawaz Sharif’s children against their review petition by a three-member bench instead of a five-judge bench.

These are the same judges who were involved in Panama case Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

Salman Akram Raja, counsel of Nawaz’s children asked the court to constitute a five member bench to hear their review petition. He pleaded the court to oversee their review petition first against the judgment of five-member bench.

Justice Ejaz was of the view that majority verdict was given by three judge bench in panama papers case and decision would have been the same if three judge bench had given verdict in this case.

The plea was accepted and Chief Justice was requested to from a five-judge bench.

The hearing was postponed till tomorrow.

Khawaja Harris, counsel of Nawaz also participated in the hearing and presented his arguments during the hearing.

Nawaz’s children Maryam, Hassan, Hussain and his son-in law Safdar filed an application in the apex court that their review petition be heard by five-judge bench rather than three judge bench. The application also requested to delay the hearing until five judge bench was formed.

In application, court was reminded of the two review pleas filed by children of former Prime Minister against verdict of five judge bench and three-member implementation bench. The court was requested to hear review plea of five-judge bench first.