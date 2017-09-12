MIRPUR (AJK)/SIALKOT-AJK President Sardar Masood Khan expressed grave concerns over the inattention of the international community towards the genocide of Rohingya Muslims.

He was talking to Shah Ghulam Qadir, speaker of AJK Legislative Assembly, who called on him at President Secretariat on Monday. The two leaders discussed the situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir and the massacre of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.

He said, “UN peace keeping forces should immediately intervene and enforce a ceasefire so as to put an end to the persecution of Rohingya population.”

Both the leaders expressed their concern that human rights organisations and world powers, especially the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council have adopted a dual standard when it comes to the rights of the Muslims all over the world. The recent visit of Narendra Modi to Myanmar and his tacit support to the killings further accentuates his communal hatred for Muslims, said the president.

The president said, “The Rohingya Muslims have been living in Myanmar for centuries and have yet to be recognised as citizens just on the basis of religious discrimination.” The homes of the displaced Rohingya Muslims have been razed to the ground; they have been burnt alive; their women dishonoured and their children slaughtered ruthlessly, he said. “The Islamic countries,” he said, “should take note of the planned genocide of the Rohingya Muslims.”

Masood Khan and Ghulam Qadir said that the Indian forces in Kashmir are ruthlessly persecuting Kashmiris. He emphasised the international community not in any way remain silent over the situation in Myanmar and occupied Kashmir.

They said that people of Azad Kashmir and Pakistan will always support the unarmed indigenous freedom struggle in occupied Kashmir. They also proposed that the Government of Pakistan send teams to help Rohingya Muslims and that the people of Azad Kashmir will also actively participate in relief activities.

In Daska, a large number of people including local lawyers participated in a protest rally taken out by Daska Bar Association. Daska Bar Association President Tahir Rauf Ahmed led the rally. The rally began from new judicial complex Daska and ended at Fawara Chowk Daska city after marching on several main inter-city roads. The participants were carrying banners and placards. They chanted slogans against Myanmar and also burnt its flags.

They strongly condemned the persecution of the Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar. They urged the UN to play its role to halt the large-scale persecution.

Later, the Daska Bar Association also unanimously passed a condemnation resolution to lodge its strong protest against the Rohingya Muslims’ persecution.