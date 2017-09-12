The teachers, who were protesting for salaries, were baton charged and water cannons while they were marching toward chief minister house to place their demands before Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

New Teacher Action Committee has staged protest outside the Karachi press club for delay in payment of their salaries but no one paid heed.

Later, police sealed the route leading to CM House by erecting barriers as they were marching towards chief minister house.

Teachers got angered on it and tried to remove barricades but police baton charge them and later used water cannons that compelled the protesters to move back. Two teachers were injured while three were arrested by the police.

Later, provincial information minister reached to protesters and ensured them the teachers who were appointed as per law will be restored. He also ordered the release of arrested teachers.