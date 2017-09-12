Quetta - Three coal-miners suffocated due to presence of poisonous gas in a coalfield on Monday in Balochistan’s north east Harnai district. According to the Levies sources, the trapping of lethal gas deadly incident was reported in Harnai’s Hazara Dam area’s native coal-mine where three coal-miners died of asphyxiation in the mine. The bodies were later retrieved by their colleagues. The bodies were shifted to Harnai Civil Hospital for medico-legal formalities, where Medical Officer Juma Khan Buzdar confirmed the death of three coal-miners which he said was caused by poisonous gas. On Sept 8 four coal-miners died of suffocation due to the lethal gas inside a coal-mine in Quetta's Sanjdi area while two other miners were fell unconscious. The law enforcement agencies personnel prevented other miners from working and sealed the coal-mine for precautionary measures.

The deaths of poor miners speak volumes of awful conditions of coalfields in Balochistan where no precautionary measures are undertaken for the safety of miners.

“Around 100 coal-miners lose their lives each year due to inadequate safety measures in Balochistan,” said an organisation official working for the rights of miners.

All three deceased miners belonged to Pishin and were identified as Muhammad Ibrahim Achakzai, Attaullah Kakar and Bakht Muhammad Achakzai.