SIALKOT - The prices of the onions have gone out of the reach of the common man due to threefold increase in the prices.

According to the local vendors, the increase was witnessed during the last four days. They said that the main reason behind the major increase in the prices of the onions was the shortage of supply of onion to the local markets. The vendors were selling the produce at the rate of Rs160 per kg with 300 percent increase during the last four days from Rs.40 per kg in local markets of Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur, Badiana, Chawinda and surrounding areas.

Local social, business and political circles have expressed grave concern over this sky-rocketing price hike, saying that the nasty practice was still going unchecked and unabated due to which the people have become much perturbed.

They urged Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Commissioner Gujranwala Division Capt (r) Muhammad Asif and Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Farrukh Naveed to look into the matter for ensuring the early relief to the common people.

MINISTER ATTENDS EID

MILAN PARTY: Federal Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal said that the politically mature people of Pakistan will again bring PML-N into power with the power of their votes in 2018 general elections.

He stated this while addressing the participants of an Eid Milan function held near Narowal. He added that the masses will prove by bringing PML-N in power in 2018 general elections that the ouster of Nawaz Sharif as prime minister from power was wrong.

KILLING: Some unknown accused killed an old man Aslam by crushing his head with repeated attacks of the bricks in village Daallowali-Sialkot. The dead body was found from Nullah Palkhu. Sialkot Cantt started investigation with no clue or arrest.

BODY FOUND: The Rescue 1122 recovered the dead body of a minor child Saeed from River Tavi near Head Marala.

He drowned in River Tavi while fishing near village Gondal. He was laid to rest in his native graveyard. A large number of people attended the funeral.